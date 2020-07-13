Catholic Communications Network ™

Join the Excitement of PledgeFest 2020!



A Message from Station Manager

Marty Wind

Our listeners have always been there for us. We are very aware of the importance of being respectful, especially when it comes to asking for support. So it is with great appreciation for past generosity that we come to you once again. Costs continue to rise and, and after 35 years, we continue to renew many of our operating agreements, usually at the inevitable increase in cost that accompanies all such renewals. This, together with the costs of our recent Digital Power increase, brings us once again, to you, our listeners.”

This “2020 PledgeFest” fundraiser is a four-day appeal designed to secure a relatively small sum to boost our operating fund. During this PledgeFest we especially reach out to those of our listeners who have not supported us in the past and the many newly arrived Winter Texans who listen during this time of year. We ask them to phone in a small gift. Every pledge counts. Our listeners have been there for us in the past, and once again, if you’re there….. We’ll be here.

Marty Wind

We hope you will join us for PledgeFest 2020 and thank you for supporting HD KLUX 89.5 FM.

What is PledgeFest 2020?

PledgeFest 2020 on KLUX 89.5 HD is our Annual On-the-Air Fall Fundraiser, a chance for you to support our commercial-free, easy listening music and positive message format. This is the main event, That’s why its so important for you to call and make your pledge. PledgeFest 2020 is on the air 6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily with guests, interviews and a lot of live fun.

You may donate your tax deductible contribution using:

Types of pledge payments:

Annual (One Time) – Monthly – Quarterly

Credit Card (Visa, MC, AMEX, Discover)

Cash

Check

Money Order

We will thank you on the air (or keep your name confidential, if you prefer). We will be glad to send you a reminder, if you wish. For LARGE Gifts or Corporate Donations, on the air check presentations are possible.

How to Pledge:

To support POSITIVE RADIO in South Texas make your pledge by using one of the methods below: