Catholic Communications Network ™

August 30th through September 3rd Celebrating 37 Years of Service Our Annual Fall PledgeFest On-Air Fundraiser $70,000.00 GOAL

* Use your major credit card

* Have us send you our convenient reminder mailing

* Call 361-289-6437

* Or make a contribution by way of our secure PayPal link using the icon below:

A Message from General Manager, Deacon Mark Cazalas

Our listeners have always been there for us. We are very aware of the importance of being respectful, especially when it comes to asking for support. So it is with great appreciation for past generosity that we come to you once again. Costs continue to rise, and after 37 years, we continue to renew many of our operating agreements, usually at the inevitable increase in cost that accompanies all such renewals. This, together with the costs of our recent Digital Power increase, brings us once again, to you, our listeners.”

This “2021 PledgeFest” fundraiser is a five-day appeal designed to secure a relatively small sum to boost our operating fund. During this PledgeFest Fundraiser we especially reach out to those of our listeners who have not supported us in the past and the many newly arrived Winter Texans who listen during this time of year. We ask them to phone in a small gift. Every pledge counts. Our listeners have been there for us in the past, and once again, if you’re there… We’ll be here.

We hope you will join us for PledgeFest 2021 and thank you for supporting HD KLUX 89.5FM.

Blessings,

Deacon Mark Cazalas, General Manager

What is PledgeFest 2021? PledgeFest 2021 on KLUX 89.5 HD is our Annual On-the-Air Fundraiser, a chance for you to support our commercial-free, easy listening music and positive message format. This is one of our major events of the year, that’s why it’s so important for you to call and make your pledge. PledgeFest 2021 is on the air 6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., daily with guests, interviews and a lot of live fun.

Types of pledge payments:

Annual (One Time) – Monthly – Quarterly

You may donate your tax deductible contribution using:

Cash

Check

Money Order

Credit Card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AMEX)

We’ll thank you on the air (or keep your name confidential, if you prefer). We’ll be glad to send you a reminder, if you wish. For LARGE Gifts or Corporate Donations, on-the-air check presentations are possible.

How to Pledge:

To support POSITIVE RADIO in South Texas, make your pledge by using one of the methods below:

By calling 361-289-6437

Use the “Donate” feature on the KLUX “Smartphone” APP at http://klux.org/listen-to-us/smartphone-app/ The Feature uses our secure Paypal link to process your credit card gift.

Email your pledge to mailto:pledge@klux.org – Include your mailing address and we will respond with a pledge acknowledgment and a return envelope.

U.S. Mail or drop off your payment in person at: KLUX 89.5 Radio – 1200 Lantana Corpus Christi, TX 78407-1112