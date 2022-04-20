Catholic Communications Network ™

Mission and Purpose

Diocesan Telecommunications Corporation, licensee of non-commercial KLUX 89.5HD, was founded in 1983. The primary mission of KLUX is to support the community of South Texas. KLUX strives to provide positive wholesome programming, that promotes and amplifies Judeo Christian values to the largest possible audience, while enriching the lives and the hearts of all beliefs.

Service Description

As a listener supported station, KLUX-HD provides easy listening music, interspersed with programs and messages that are responsive to its primary mission, as well as the needs of the community. A long-time partner with the National Weather Service and City/County Emergency Management, KLUX received the 2018 Bonner McLane Public Service Award from the Texas Association of Broadcasters for its meritorious service during Hurricane Harvey. In 2017, KLUX received a National Gabriel Award for “Radio Station of the Year” for its outstanding performance in uplifting the human spirit. In 2021, former General Manager, Marty Wind wins the prestigious “Broadcaster of the Year” award by the Texas Association of Broadcasters. Important topics such as health, nutrition, housing, employment, education, family life, emergency management and public services to the community are included in daily schedule of 30 and 60 second announcements.

You can support POSITIVE RADIO in South Texas by using one of the methods below:

By calling 361-289-6437.

Use the “Donate” feature on our website at KLUX.org. The Feature uses our safe & secure Paypal link to process your credit card gift.

Email your pledge to Pledge@KLUX.org. Include your mailing address and we will respond with a pledge acknowledgment and return envelope.

U.S. Mail or drop off your payment: KLUX Radio – 1200 Lantana Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78407-1112

Make your contribution online using our PayPal service and a major credit card. Simply use the convenient link below:

PayPal Link at: PayPal.me/KLUX895