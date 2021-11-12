Catholic Communications Network ™

2021 KLUX “SOUND OF CHRISTMAS”

This perennial music special is recognized as THE PREMIER RADIO EVENT of the Christmas Season in South Texas and has been so successful in the past that we are expanding it! For 60 hours, K-L-U-X HD broadcasts the Christmas Music You Want To Hear, seasonal favorites, both sacred and secular – ALL DAY Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, with an additional 12 hours the day after Christmas.

The “SOUND OF CHRISTMAS“ is heard every year by thousands of families, many of whom have told us that this unique program adds so much of the warmth and cheer of the season. Many residents and businesses play K L U X HD through outdoor sound systems as part of their lighting displays.

Your business can be a “SOUND OF CHRISTMAS” underwriter. Half hour segments are available on a first-come basis for a $250 tax deductible underwriting fee payable prior to broadcast. Depending on availability, segments may be grouped into 1 and 2 hr. blocks, or staggered throughout the 60-Hour event. Underwriters are acknowledged at the beginning , middle and end of each half-hour segment, in the following manner:

Sample Copy: (greeting may be customized)

“SINCE 1926, THE PORT OF CORPUS CHRISTI HAS BEEN A MAJOR ECONOMIC CORNERSTONE IN SOUTH TEXAS. ALLOW US TO THANK THE COMMISSIONERS, MANAGEMENT, STAFF AND EMPLOYEES OF THE PORT OF CORPUS CHRISTI FOR PROVIDING THIS SEGMENT OF “THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS” ON K L U X.

HAVE A BLESSED CHRISTMAS SEASON“

During “SOUND OF CHRISTMAS,” normal KLUX HD programming is suspended.

Call Russ Martin today, at 361-289-2487 and reserve your portion of the “SOUND OF CHRISTMAS”

YOU WON’T HEAR MUSIC LIKE THIS ANYWHERE ELSE ! ! !

